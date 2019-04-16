Sanjrani qualified to become acting president: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani regarding acting charge of President Office and termed the plea non-maintainable.

Justice Aamer Farooq announced the decision which was reserved on February 14, on a petition filed by a citizen Afzal Shinwari. The petitioner had stated in his plea that the age limit for the post of President was 45 years in Constitution, however, Sanjrani did not meet such criteria as he was less than 45.

It further said appointment of Sanjrani as acting President was in violation of Article 149 of the Constitution and prayed the court to declare the notification regarding Chairman Senate’s appointment as acting President as null and void.

However, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood pleaded that the age condition was necessary for the candidates participating in presidential election.Announcing the decision, the court turned down the petition and declared it non-maintainable.