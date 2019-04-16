NAB withdraws summons to Shahbaz’s wife, daughters

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday directed its Lahore office to withdraw summons issued to Shahbaz Sharif family’s female members and only send questionnaire to them.

During his visit to Lahore office, he decided to directly supervise investigators in Sharif family’s mega corruption cases, said a press release. NAB director general briefed the chairman about latest status of Sharif family’s assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The NAB Lahore will now only send the questionnaire to Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali, asking them to submit reply in their alleged involvement in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The statement said: “NAB believes in complete respect of women and home. It strictly has the same policy for everyone and is an independent institution with no affiliation with any political party.” Justice Iqbal said all the suspects were the same in NAB’s sight and all the mega corruption cases will reach a logical conclusion on the basis of merit only, adding: “The affiliation of NAB is only and only with the state of Pakistan”.A NAB team had visited the residence of Shahbaz’s daughter in Model Town area of Lahore on Saturday, and served a notice summoning them in an assets beyond means case.