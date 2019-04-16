close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 16, 2019

Two detained

Peshawar

 
April 16, 2019

Two detained: Two drug peddlers were arrested from different localities. Muradpur police arrested accused Faraz with 2.25kg hashish from Gohadpur village and Daska police nabbed accused Haroon with 1.39kg hashish. The police have registered separate cases against them.

KILLED BY TRAIN: Shabbir Hussain, a mentally retarded man and a resident of Adam Draz village, was crossing a railway line when the train crushed him to death. —Sialkot correspondent

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar