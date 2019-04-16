Two detained

Two detained: Two drug peddlers were arrested from different localities. Muradpur police arrested accused Faraz with 2.25kg hashish from Gohadpur village and Daska police nabbed accused Haroon with 1.39kg hashish. The police have registered separate cases against them.

KILLED BY TRAIN: Shabbir Hussain, a mentally retarded man and a resident of Adam Draz village, was crossing a railway line when the train crushed him to death. —Sialkot correspondent