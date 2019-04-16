Jamrud resident appeals for recovery of money

PESHAWAR: A resident of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Monday asked the government to take action against a former provincial minister and recover his millions of rupees from him.

Speaking at a news conference here, Zahidullah said the former provincial minister had started a business with him in 2012. Flanked by his family members, he said the total amount was Rs300 million but the former provincial minister was adopting delaying tactics to return it. He said he had also got registered a first information report against the former minister but the police were not arresting him.

Zahidullah asked the prime minister, chief minister, chief justice Supreme Court to help him recover the money.