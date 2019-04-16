close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
April 16, 2019

Obituary

Lahore

 
April 16, 2019

Rasm-e-Soyum of Mrs Razia Sadaqat, wife of Col (R) Sadaqat Ali, who passed away on Monday, will be held at Main Mosque Askari-9, between 3:30pm and 5pm on Tuesday (today). Mrs Razia Sadaqat was the sister of former Secretary Akram Malik, former vice president of a private bank, Muhammad Afzal, and senior radiologist Dr Muhammad Farooq.

