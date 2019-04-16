PU exam results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday declared the results of various examinations. These exams include MA Punjabi Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MSc Social Work Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MSc Applied Psychology Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MA History Part-II supplementary examination 2018 and BS Applied Geology 4th Professional second annual 2018.
