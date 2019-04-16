close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

PU exam results

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday declared the results of various examinations. These exams include MA Punjabi Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MSc Social Work Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MSc Applied Psychology Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MA History Part-II supplementary examination 2018 and BS Applied Geology 4th Professional second annual 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore