Dengue awareness walk

LAHOREA dengue awareness walk and seminar held at Lahore General Hospital where Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-din participated along with professors, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and patients and their relatives.

The speakers in the seminar highlighted the importance of cleanliness and stressed that being Muslim it was our dual responsibility to ensure proper hygienic atmosphere around us. Dr Mahmood asked the participants to ensure preventive measures of dengue and stop growth of its ‘larva’ in the lawns of the houses and clean the flower pots, plants and surrounding areas on daily basis. Similarly, old tyres, room coolers and other spots should also be cleared especially in rainy season.

The MS said after the dengue induction in Punjab in 2011 special measures had been focused in all the hospitals while Lahore General Hospital was already leading in this regard. The speakers also asserted that dengue virus can be shifted from one to another so we have to be very careful in day-to-day affairs.