Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Pervaiz, Buzdar discuss politics

Lahore

Acting Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister's House here Monday.

On this occasion, both the leaders exchanged views regarding prevailing political situation in Punjab. Acting Governor said that our party is standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on every issue.

During the meeting, a consultation was held regarding making Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital functional and it was decided that all hurdles facing the hospital should be removed and it should be made functional immediately.

