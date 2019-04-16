close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

‘Steps taken for public welfare’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said the government has paid a special attention to welfare projects whereas construction of five "Panagahs" is a proof of it. In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister said that the construction work of four out of five buildings of these shelter homes has been completed while the remaining would be completed in May. He said when he took charge, the welfare institutes working under Social Welfare Complex were in a very deteriorating condition. Around 10 million rupees have been spent on repairing of the buildings, the minister said and added only 100 rupees per person had been allocated for many years for the dietary need of the residents of social welfare institutes.

