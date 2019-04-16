100 more fishermen handed over to India

LAHORE: In the second phase, Pakistan Rangers Punjab handed over another 100 Indian fishermen to the Indian Border Security Force as a goodwill gesture at Wagah Border here on Monday.

Edhi Foundation had arranged their travel, meals and gifts from Karachi to Lahore. A couple of weeks back, 100 fishermen were released. Overall over 300 fishermen will be released as a goodwill gesture to release tension between the two countries for peace in the region.