close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Woman who was raped, sold seeks justice

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

A woman who was raped and sold to others by her ‘lover’ has appealed to DIG Investigation for justice.

Muslim Town police had registered a case against five people and arrested them. Police allegedly released three of them after taking huge bribe. The woman named, S, was sold by her ‘lover’ in Okara. She was gang raped there. The victim alleged that the police have been giving protocol to the remaining two accused in custody.

dies ON ROAD: A 65-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Gujjarpura police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross Ring Road near Karol Ghatti when a car hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested 159 criminals and recovered 11 pistols, two rifles, one kalashnikoves, 112 bullets, more than 13kg Charas, more than 02kg Bhang and 47 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Sadar Division Police busted two gangs and arrested its four members along with recoveries worth Rs410,000 from them. Moreover, 61 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of dacoity, theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 30 court offenders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore