Woman who was raped, sold seeks justice

A woman who was raped and sold to others by her ‘lover’ has appealed to DIG Investigation for justice.

Muslim Town police had registered a case against five people and arrested them. Police allegedly released three of them after taking huge bribe. The woman named, S, was sold by her ‘lover’ in Okara. She was gang raped there. The victim alleged that the police have been giving protocol to the remaining two accused in custody.

dies ON ROAD: A 65-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Gujjarpura police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross Ring Road near Karol Ghatti when a car hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested 159 criminals and recovered 11 pistols, two rifles, one kalashnikoves, 112 bullets, more than 13kg Charas, more than 02kg Bhang and 47 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Sadar Division Police busted two gangs and arrested its four members along with recoveries worth Rs410,000 from them. Moreover, 61 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of dacoity, theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 30 court offenders.