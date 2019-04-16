Two youths hit to death in Shadbagh

LAHORE: Two people died in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley in Shadbagh police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The victims have been identified as Asif, 23, and Yasin, 22. The accident occurred near Ring Road due to over speeding. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene.

Woman raped: A property dealer and his two accomplices allegedly raped a woman in the Raiwind City police limits here on Monday. Police have registered a case against the accused. They are still at large. The victim woman identified as Z of Chungi Amar Sadhu told the police that the accused identified as Asif Ali and his accomplices had taken her to Bahria Orchard to show her a plot where they allegedly raped her. Further investigation is under way.

safe cities project: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government & Community Development Punjab and Vice Chairman of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Raja Basharat said the safe cities project has proved very beneficial so it would be extended to other cities of Punjab also.

He said this during a debriefing meeting delivered by the PSCA head. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, MPA Sumaira Ahmad, IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi, CCPO Lahore, and managing director of PSCA.

The minister said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would inaugurate Safe City Project in Kasur soon while he directed to start work on the project in Multan, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan as soon as possible. “The vision of CM Punjab is aimed at protecting the lives of citizens and improving governance by using the latest technology,” the minister added

It was decided in the meeting that CCTV cameras installed at Ring Road Lahore would be connected to the Safe Cities Project to monitor over speeding and other violations of traffic rules. It was also decided to amend the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 with respect to traffic fines or penalties. It was also discussed to improve the E-Challan System and allocate separate lane for motorcyclists in Lahore city in order to overcome the burning traffic issues.

TWO INJURED: Two sisters received injuries when the roof of their house collapsed in the Factory area police limits. The injured were shifted to hospital. They have been identified as Ayesha and Samreen of Ghazi Road. The condition of Samreen was stated to be critical.