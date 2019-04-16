close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
AFP
April 16, 2019

2020 Giro d'Itali to start in Hungary

Sports

April 16, 2019

BUDAPEST, Hungary: The 2020 Giro d'Italia will begin in Budapest with another two stages also being held in Hungary, organisers announced on Monday.

It will the 14th time that the race will start outside of Italy with Athens, Amsterdam as well as Belfast among those cities to have hosted the Grande Partenza. Last year's edition started in Jerusalem — the first time one of cycling's three major races began outside of Europe — with two more stages held in Israel before a return to Italy. Organisers said further details, including where the stages will be held, will be given in June.

