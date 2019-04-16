2020 Giro d’Itali to start in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary: The 2020 Giro d’Italia will begin in Budapest with another two stages also being held in Hungary, organisers announced on Monday.

It will the 14th time that the race will start outside of Italy with Athens, Amsterdam as well as Belfast among those cities to have hosted the Grande Partenza. Last year’s edition started in Jerusalem — the first time one of cycling’s three major races began outside of Europe — with two more stages held in Israel before a return to Italy. Organisers said further details, including where the stages will be held, will be given in June.