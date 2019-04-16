Over 70 teams vie to represent Pakistan at Socca World Cup

KARACHI: A total of 74 teams from different cities will battle for the priced Leisure Leagues Pakistan National Championship title, which will give a ticket to the winner to represent Pakistan at the Six-a-Side Socca World Cup in Greece later this year.

The teams will be divided into groups of four teams each and will play group stage matches in their respective regions. The top 16 to 20 teams will play in the LLP National Finals in Karachi in July.

The winning team of LLP National Championship will represent Pakistan in the second edition of ISF Socca World Cup. The marquee event of the ISF has moved from last year’s venue of Lisbon, Portugal to Rethymno, Greece and will be held from October 12 to 20. Lahore’s ICAW represented Pakistan last year and won the Fair-Play award. The number of teams has jumped from 32 to 80 this year. Germany won the first edition.