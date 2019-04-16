close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
AFP
April 16, 2019

BD to call Shakib back from IPL for World Cup camp

Sports

AFP
April 16, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladesh will ask star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return from Indian Premier League and join the team’s World Cup preparation camp next week, the nation’s Cricket Board said Monday.

Shakib is currently in India with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. "Our camp is beginning. I have asked to send a letter to Shakib immediately to come back. Let’s see how he responds to this," said Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan in Dhaka.

Shakib played just one game this season, picking up one wicket for 42 runs in 3.4 overs against his former franchise Kolkata Night Riders. It was the only competitive game for Shakib since returning from an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh Premier League final in January. The World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 with Bangladesh starting their campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

