CAA inch closer to victory over Navy

KARACHI: Ashfaq Ahmed blasted a solid 116 and then the bowlers bowled extremely well to put Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) close to a victory against Navy on the second day of their first round three-day Pool A outing of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Ashfaq hammered 13 fours in his run-a-ball knock as CAA in response to Navy’s first innings total of 210 amassed 303-9 in the allotted 83 overs after resuming their first innings at 104-2. Having gained a 92-run lead, CAA then reduced Navy to 97-6, with a lead of only five runs with four wickets in hand. Mirza Ahsan bowled well, taking 3-43. Usman Usmani captured 2-24.

In the other Pool A clash, here at the SBP Ground, Omar Associates gained 118 runs lead when after resuming their first innings at 81-3 in response to Haideri Traders’s total of 158 they scored 276 all out in 70 overs.

Yasir Mushtaq smashed 71 off 117 balls which had eight fours. Usman Khan (65) and Arsalan Bashir (64) were the other main contributors. Syed Mustafa Ali Naqvi was the pick of the bowlers with 6-81.

In the Pool B outing, at Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) secured 99 runs lead when after posting 277 in their first innings they dismissed Candyland for 178 with Mohammad Talha picking 6-52.

PQA reached 193-7 in their second innings at close, for overall 292 runs lead. Mohammad Salman (54) and Mohammad Waqas (51) batted well for PQA. Marwan Mohammad claimed 4-34.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Higher Education Commission (HEC) gained 70 runs lead when after scoring 282-5 in 83 overs due to Fahad Usman’s 107, they dismissed Ghani Glass for 212. At close, HEC were 68-1.

In Pool C encounter at Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) gained 35 runs lead when after scoring 332 they dismissed Army for 297. Mohammad Fahad scored 127, striking ten fours and three sixes from 176 balls. Qadir Khan chipped in with 76 which included 13 fours.

Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Nawaz got three wickets each. SBP were 36 without loss in their second innings at close. At Diamond Ground, Islamabad, Umair Masood (122) and Zeeshan Malik (120) blasted centuries to enable Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to secure lead when they scored 451 all out in response to PIA’s first innings total of 394-6 declared.

PIA were 15 without loss in their second innings at close. At Railways Stadium, Lahore, Railways gained huge lead when after scoring 406-7 they restricted KPT to 276-8 in the allotted 83 overs.

Railways were 35 without loss in their second innings at close. At LCCA Ground, Lahore, K-Electric gained lead when after dismissing Sabir’s Poultry for 136 they scored 163 all out. Hassan Khan scored 34. Nisar Ahmed picked 4-59.