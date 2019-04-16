close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 16, 2019

Brutal negligence

Newspost

 
April 16, 2019

Another heart-wrenching incident took place as a nine-month old girl was paralysed after allegedly being injected with a wrong injection at Darul Sehet Hospital in Karachi.

This is the height of negligence by doctors and definitely raises questions over the performance of paramedics and the hospital administration. Until there are doctors on duty on Sundays, such kinds of incidents will keep on occurring. Trained staff should work over the weekends as accidents are unpredictable. I request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and try to bring tangible improvements in the healthcare departments and entities.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost