Brutal negligence

Another heart-wrenching incident took place as a nine-month old girl was paralysed after allegedly being injected with a wrong injection at Darul Sehet Hospital in Karachi.

This is the height of negligence by doctors and definitely raises questions over the performance of paramedics and the hospital administration. Until there are doctors on duty on Sundays, such kinds of incidents will keep on occurring. Trained staff should work over the weekends as accidents are unpredictable. I request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and try to bring tangible improvements in the healthcare departments and entities.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi