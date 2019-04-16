Dirty water

Health is one of the most serious issues in Pakistan. Many kinds of diseases including cholera, guinea worm disease, typhoid, and dysentery are frequent occurrences in our country. The reason behind all this is polluted water.

The truth is that the water we drink is more dangerous than remaining thirsty. Our politicians make all sorts of promises to the people but when they get their votes, they become arrogant and do not look back. Other countries have already developed many resources for their people. Yet, even now here in Pakistan, water pollution is one of the most serious ecological threats we face. The concerned authorities should make efforts to provide pure water to the people.

Anosha Arshad

Karachi