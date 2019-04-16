Crafts festival to begin on 19th

Islamabad: A three-day 'Crafts Festival' will be held here from April 19. At the event to be organised by a local hotel in collaboration with Nomad Art and Cultural Centre, artisans will participate including women from rural areas to display handicrafts of the country.

The organisers said the crafts represented a valuable material heritage, which formed a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture which was aimed to promote and preserve traditional folk crafts of the country. They said different regions and cities specialised in their own particular handicrafts and this was why there was so much diversity and variety in the crafts of the country. The organisers said in Pakistan, the handicrafts market had seen tremendous growth in the last 10 to 15 years.

The handicrafts include textile items, carpets/rugs, and furniture. According to them, every city has its own handicrafts specialty ranging from fabric, material, embroidery, to jewelry, carving, mirror work, and other handicraft items. Each colour, style, design, and motif carries with it a unique symbol portraying the culture of that particular area.

The immense magic created by Pakistani hands is visible from the timeless artistry of the dazzling semi-precious jewelry, exquisite furniture, colorful toys, dolls, beautiful paintings, and enthralling sculptures.