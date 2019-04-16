Tank facing flood threat after rains

TANK: The recent torrential rains have posed the threat of floods to Tank district, an official said on Monday. Talking to reporters here, Deputy Commissioner Shahrukh Ali said a team had been dispatched to Head Zam with heavy machinery to check the flow of water. The deputy commissioner said that efforts were being taken to turn the flow of flood water. He said that flood alert for all the departments had been issued to tackle the situation. The official said that no effort would be spared to save the district from floods.