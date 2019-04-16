close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Three killed in Mohmand incidents

National

GHALLANAI: Three people including a woman were killed and nine others injured in separate incidents in Mohmand district on Monday. A three-wheeler which was going to Ambar tehsil plunged into a gorge. The wife of one Lal Jan died in the accident. Lal Jan, a child and five women were injured. A worker was killed and two others were injured in a mine collapse incident in Sakha Dhand area in Pandyali tehsil. A six-year-old child died after falling into a water tank in Pandyali.

