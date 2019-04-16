Three killed in Mohmand incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: Three people including a woman were killed and nine others injured in separate incidents in Mohmand district on Monday. A three-wheeler which was going to Ambar tehsil plunged into a gorge. The wife of one Lal Jan died in the accident. Lal Jan, a child and five women were injured. A worker was killed and two others were injured in a mine collapse incident in Sakha Dhand area in Pandyali tehsil. A six-year-old child died after falling into a water tank in Pandyali.
GHALLANAI: Three people including a woman were killed and nine others injured in separate incidents in Mohmand district on Monday. A three-wheeler which was going to Ambar tehsil plunged into a gorge. The wife of one Lal Jan died in the accident. Lal Jan, a child and five women were injured. A worker was killed and two others were injured in a mine collapse incident in Sakha Dhand area in Pandyali tehsil. A six-year-old child died after falling into a water tank in Pandyali.