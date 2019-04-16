Govt urged to repatriate Orakzai residents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The members of the Mamozai Youth Committee staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, urging the government to ensure the repatriation of their tribe. The protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans. Highlighting their problems, they urged the government to immediately solve them.
