close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Govt urged to repatriate Orakzai residents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The members of the Mamozai Youth Committee staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, urging the government to ensure the repatriation of their tribe. The protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans. Highlighting their problems, they urged the government to immediately solve them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan