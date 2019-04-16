close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Govt urged to set up schools in North Waziristan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Elders and students of Barokhel tribe in North Waziristan staged a demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, demanding upgrading of a state-run middle school and also set up more schools in their area. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They said the Government Middle School Barokhel was not upgraded while 371 students had been accommodated in three rooms where they faced difficulty receiving education. The speakers said that despite the directives of North Waziristan DC, the ADC was not presenting the report and the planning officers were also adopting delaying tactics.

