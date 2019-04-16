NAB probing two housing schemes

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started investigation against the owners and management of the two private housing schemes Qurtaba Basti and Pasban Town Peshawar.

A NAB communiqué, issued on Monday said that the bureau had started investigation against the owners, management and other staff of the two housing societies after receiving complaints.

The bureau claimed that it started the investigation into cheating the public at large by the owners and management of the housing societies. It said that the bureau has received complaints from the affected persons that they had deposited complete installments for the plots of land, but they were yet to receive them. The NAB called the affected persons to submit their claims, if any against the owners of the housing schemes, at the regional office.