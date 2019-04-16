close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
April 16, 2019

Miftah moves IHC for protective bail in LNG scam

National

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Monday has filed plea seeking protective bail in Islamabad High court (IHC).

Currently Miftah Ismail is facing NAB inquiry in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LNG) terminal scandal. In his petition seeking protective bail Miftah has made chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and federal government as respondents.

Petition further states that NAB is carrying out alleged baseless inquiry against him as he has nothing to do with the LNG scam. He has requested the court to grant him protective bail. Earlier, the NAB had requested the Interior Ministry to put the name of Miftah Ismail on the Exit Control List (ECL).

LNG scandal was reopened by NAB in 2018 against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. The case was registered in 2015 against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for awarding LNG import contract which caused around $2 billion loss to the national exchequer.

