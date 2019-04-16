Govt rejects reports of reshuffle in cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday rejected reports of reshuffle in the cabinet, saying there is no truth in such reports.

He explained in a tweet that it was the prerogative of the prime minister to change ministerial portfolios and urged the media to report with responsibility, as Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and such kind of speculations triggered panic, which was not in Pakistan’s interests.

Later, while talking to reporters, the minister said the prime minister had sent a message that reports about changes in the ministries were incorrect. He noted that whenever Pakistan entered into critical talks with the IMF, speculations would be spread to the detriment of Pakistan.

Fawad expressed confidence that China and Pakistan together would emerge as big players in the field of technology. He said this while speaking here at Huawei Pakistan Mobile Summit Monday. The minister pointed out that Pakistan and China had always remained great friends. However, he explained that under leadership of President Xi Jinping, the whole dynamics of this relationship had changed. He said both the countries had strategic economic and technological relations.

Fawad noted that future belonged to technology and Pakistan had to embrace modern technology to move forward and keep pace with the world. “We have to support our technology companies and facilitate our youth to acquire scientific and technological education,” he said. He recalled that there was a time when Pakistan used to locally manufacture transmitters and radio equipment, but now everything was being imported. “We have decided to establish a Media University where students will be imparted education keeping in view the latest technological trends in the field of media,” he said.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said promotion of information and technology was imperative to achieve the goal of development in the comity of nations. He said the high standard of education could pave the path of digitalisation of Pakistan to compete in the current era in the field of evolving technology. He added the government was committed to providing opportunities to youth to excel in their lives.