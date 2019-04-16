close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Third Momentum Tech moot from 30th

Business

April 16, 2019

KARACHI: Momentum Tech Conference is scheduled to hold its third edition from April 30 to May 1, 2019 in partnership with Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

This year, 100 start-ups from all over Pakistan would participate and compete against each other for the final win. The pre-event activities, including initial pitching among 100 start-ups would take place on April 28-29 at the National Incubation Centre. Momentum Tech Conference Founder Amir Jafri said, “I started this journey in 2016 after I was back from Mobile World Congress. So far, it has been an immensely amazing experience for me. Getting tech giants like Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AWS to attend momentum and seeing them share the stage was a humbling experience.”

Apart from various start-up pitches, this year’s conference would also host experiential activities and product launches. Start-up 100, a new addition this year, was a vertical-based competitive process in which the 100 start-ups would not only present their ideas, but also give firsthand experience through product launches, the statement added.

