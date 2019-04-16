close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

New SNGPL board chair joins office

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

LAHORE: Syed Dilawar Abbas, the newly appointed chairman board of directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), has assumed his charge, a statement said on Monday.

The statement quoted Abbas as commenting on his appointing that SNGPL would strive to bring improvement in its infrastructure and quality of customer services under his lead.

The natural gas holds key significance in the domestic as well as economic life of Pakistan and Pakistanis, The new chairman, adding, that welfare of the people was the only priority for him and he would avail this opportunity to serve people in the best possible way.

Before joining SNGPL, Abbas had been associated with Attock Oil Company, Attock Group and Pharoh Holdings as chief representative in Pakistan.

He also has the honour of becoming the youngest chief executive of the Attock Oil & Group. Besides he also owns Priority Group which deals in Petroleum, Telecommunications, Information Technology and Business Management Consultancy.

