Farmers likely to book huge losses as Sindh decides not to procure wheat

KARACHI: Farmers in Sindh are increasingly getting anxious on provincial government decision to stop buying current season wheat crop as stocks pile up in farms with prices heading towards a crash, industry officials said on Monday.

They estimated that farmers are likely to suffer massive losses of Rs30 billion due to Sindh government’s decision to not procure wheat this year. The province is expecting a bumper crop of around 4.2 million tons. The growers are demanding to increase support price to Rs1,400 from Rs1,300/40 kilogram last year. Instead, the provincial government has decided not to buy wheat from growers, who would have to sell it in the open market.

Sources said price of wheat remained around Rs1,100/40kg with delivery in Karachi. However, middlemen were purchasing it around Rs900 to Rs950 from the growers on farm. “If government is not procuring, wheat price will not go above Rs1,000/40kg,” said a top flour miller.

Mumtaz Shaikh, a leader of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, said the decision of the Sindh government to not procure wheat, would be a death sentence for the growers. “The growers will die,” he emphasised.

Earlier in February this year, the cabinet of Sindh had decided not to purchase wheat from growers and export 0.5 million tons of wheat this year out of 0.8 million tons. The cabinet was informed that Sindh Food Department had taken loan from different banks of Rs135 billion for the purchase of wheat in the province, of which Rs35 billion were paid off so far.

However, growers rejected this claim and said that what the food department procured was later sold to the private flour mills at higher prices. Government purchased wheat at Rs1,300/40kg from growers, while it was selling to the mills at Rs1,350, which showed it was not selling the commodity at a losses.

Mehmood Nawaz Shah, senior vice president Sindh Abadgar Board questioned the Sindh Food Department for showing losses in this regard. He said that the money lost “might have been lost in corruption instead”.

He said that though the procurement process of the government was never transparent, and had flaws, yet it kept the market prices under control and small growers were not fully exploited. “We consider it (the decision not to procure wheat from farmers) a wrong decision,” he lamented.

Shah said the province had a bumper wheat crop, as weather remained favourable because of better availability of water and rain in some areas. It would be higher by 10 to 15 percent this year as compared to last year.

Government has never stopped procurement in the last 20 years, except when it stopped during the government of General Pervez Musharraf. That too had created the issue of food security, as fewer growers sowed wheat the next year. As a result, the country had to import wheat from Russian and Ukraine.

Implementation of the support price secures not only the growers but also the crop, Shah said. “Otherwise, hoarders get the advantage,” he added. The provincial government had procured only 1.4 million tons last year out of the 3.6 million ton production at a price of Rs1,300/40kg.

Meanwhile, Punjab was procuring 4.0 million tons this year. Pakistan Storages and Supplies Corporation (Passco) would also purchase there. They would give additional Rs100/bag to farmers to take wheat to the procurement centre.

Stakeholders were of the view that Sindh government could export the wheat, and keep the purchase from growers intact at the support price, as prices in the international market and local market have reached the same level.

Besides growers, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has already rejected such a step of the Sindh government. Asim Raza, executive committee member of the PFMA said that the decision of wheat export was not a wise decision in these conditions. “PFMA rejects such decision at this moment,” he said.

Punjab had stock of around 7.2 million tons this time, of which 5.7 million tons would be consumed. Sindh has stock of nearly 1.4 million tons. “Though we are surplus, we should not export at this moment,” he said.

However, Raza said Pakistan could exploit the Afghanistan market through its land route, as refined products were being exported to the neighbouring country, which could help earn foreign exchange. Last year, Sindh had exported around 0.7 million tons of wheat to various countries.