Ogra unveils criteria for oil, gas testing facilities

KARACHI: Government on Monday unveiled new criteria for companies that desire to set up oil and gas testing facilities, giving a way for new ventures to compete with the sole state-owned Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified the criteria and minimum requirements for setting up of oil testing facilities in the country. The Ogra made ISO 9001 (ISO 17025 preferable) certification mandatory for such an entity.

“Ogra has charted the detailed requirements for oil testing facilities, which would certainly enhance the overall quality of the products and improve environment and public safety,” an official said.

The HDIP is the only Ogra-approved oil testing facility in the country. No one can construct or operate any natural gas, oil, LPG/LNG (liquefied petroleum gas / liquefied natural gas) testing facility unless a general or specific licence to undertake such an activity has been issued and is in full force and effect and the person/entity is the lcensee under the Ogra ordinance.

The authority has defined equipment requirements, standards, human resource and personal protection requirements for energy products’ testing laboratories. Petroleum laboratories test crude oil, petroleum feed-stocks, fuels and other petroleum refined products.

Petroleum lab testing services support petroleum refining, cargo inspection, upstream and related petroleum industry operations. Petroleum products tested include crude oil, fuels, gases, aromatics, petrochemicals, intermediate products, asphalt, pet-coke and pipeline transmix.

An official said Ogra is authorised to grant licence to undertake marketing of refined oil products, construction and operation of oil refinery, pipeline, oil storage and lube oil blending/reclamation facilities, operation of lubricant marketing companies, monitoring of refined oil products, handling of complaints related to the sector and enforcement of technical standards.

The HDIP is an autonomous research and development organisation of the ministry of petroleum and natural resources established in 1975 under a resolution of the government. The consumption of petroleum products registered a growth rate of 9.7 percent (26 million tons) during FY 2016-17 compared to previous year’s growth of 5.2 percent (23.7 million tons).

“There is a significant rise in demand and consumption of gas by residential/domestic consumers owing to price differential vis-à-vis other competing fuels: LPG, fire wood and coal,” Ogra said in a report.