Rupee ends firmer

The rupee closed firmer in dull trade on Monday due to lacklustre dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee stayed flat at 141.39 against the dollar in the interbank market. In the open market, the local currency closed at 142.50/dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

Dealers said the currency was stable for now below 142 to the dollar, despite the country had repaid $1 billion Eurobonds matured on the same day. “There was no debt payment pressure on the rupee. The country’s foreign exchange reserves were sufficient to finance debt payments,” a forex dealer said.

The country’s forex reserves fell to $17.228 billion as of week ended April 5 from $17.397 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $10.271 billion, compared with 10.492 billion a week ago.

Investors showed optimism on the country’s economic outlook, as the International Monetary Fund bailout talks continued in Washington.

Pakistan wants to reach an understanding on the financial support package with the IMF. However, Islamabad is reluctant to accept some of the conditions attached by the fund to secure the financing such as market-determined exchange rate and sharing details of Chinese loans.