Expert research

This refers to the article, ‘Research and revolution’ (April 11) by Amir Hussain. The article made a comparison between angst and anger, via the works of German intellectual Jurgen Habermas and British intellectual Anthony Giddens. I would like to emphasise research that sets aside politics. Take the case of Pakistan, where multiple problems are confronted based on economics. Our critical thinkers must see how we can overcome these challenges. First of all, we must inculcate a research culture where all our universities can play a pivotal role. One can suggest that all economic issues be listed and assigned to the HEC. After that, PhD scholars can be assigned economics-based projects. One can expect feasible solutions only after concerted efforts by experts. This is the only way we can promote research and include Pakistan in the comity of developed nations of the world.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt