close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 15, 2019

No room to fail

Newspost

 
April 15, 2019

This refers to the article, ‘Why PTI must not fail’ (April 12) by Shahzad Chaudhry. The writer has rightly figured out the worse scenario if the PTI fails to deliver.

The other two major parties have already lost their grip and popularity in a short span of time. None of the political parties is expected to win with majority seats. If the PTI fails, the next governments would be fragmented coalitions, resulting in political instability and an uncertain future.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost