No room to fail

This refers to the article, ‘Why PTI must not fail’ (April 12) by Shahzad Chaudhry. The writer has rightly figured out the worse scenario if the PTI fails to deliver.

The other two major parties have already lost their grip and popularity in a short span of time. None of the political parties is expected to win with majority seats. If the PTI fails, the next governments would be fragmented coalitions, resulting in political instability and an uncertain future.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA