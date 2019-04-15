Peace in South Asia

Since Independence, relations between Pakistan and India have been hostile. From the start, Pakistan has been determined to have friendly relations with India and also to end terrorism. However, instead of supporting Pakistan, Indians are promoting anti-Pakistan narratives. India has blamed Pakistan for almost every tragic incident on its territory with no solid proof. I believe that both countries should move on and start establishing peaceful and friendly relations with each other. Every peace-loving Indian and Pakistani should change their mentality and initiate confident-building measures so that peace prevails in this region.

Makhdoom Mohammad Shozab

Sargodha