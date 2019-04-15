close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 15, 2019

DeChambeau aces 16th in Masters final round

Sports

AFP
April 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, United States: American Bryson DeChambeau aced the par-three 16th at Augusta National on Sunday in the final round of the Masters.

The hole-in-one was the 21st ever recorded in Masters tournament play at the 170-yard hole. It was a welcome bright spot for the 25-year-old American, who opened his round with back-to-back double bogeys at the 10th and 11th.

DeChambeau had made a promising start to his third Masters campaign on Thursday, sharing the first-round lead with Brooks Koepka. But he fell off the pace with a second-round 75, and followed up with a one-over 73 in the third round to find himself among the backmarkers teeing off on 10 as Augusta officials raced to finish the final round before severe weather was expected to roll in on Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports