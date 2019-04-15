DeChambeau aces 16th in Masters final round

AUGUSTA, United States: American Bryson DeChambeau aced the par-three 16th at Augusta National on Sunday in the final round of the Masters.

The hole-in-one was the 21st ever recorded in Masters tournament play at the 170-yard hole. It was a welcome bright spot for the 25-year-old American, who opened his round with back-to-back double bogeys at the 10th and 11th.

DeChambeau had made a promising start to his third Masters campaign on Thursday, sharing the first-round lead with Brooks Koepka. But he fell off the pace with a second-round 75, and followed up with a one-over 73 in the third round to find himself among the backmarkers teeing off on 10 as Augusta officials raced to finish the final round before severe weather was expected to roll in on Sunday afternoon.