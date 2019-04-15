Union warns about ‘appalling treatment’ of teachers in UK

LONDON: Teachers suffered “a catalogue of appalling treatment” at the hands of employers last year, a union has claimed.Millions of pounds in compensation was paid to teachers who faced attacks from pupils, injuries and discrimination in the workplace, latest figures show. Five-figure sums were brokered for those on the end of the worst treatment.

One 54-year-old disabled member of teaching staff received £45,000 after being dismissed for querying the failure to put in place reasonable adjustments to enable him to do his job. He had multiple disabilities, including a form of arthritis, hypertension, gout and diabetes, which the employer was aware of.

The teacher had requested a trolley to aid his mobility, for disabled parking bays to be kept free for those with disabilities, the removal of classroom equipment which was in his way and for an interactive whiteboard, large wireless keyboard and stool to be provided for his classroom.

The employer started an investigation into his alleged conduct and he was eventually dismissed via the school’s disciplinary procedure. The NASUWT teaching union also secured £10,000 for a 33-year-old member from South Yorkshire who was racially abused by students at her school more than a dozen times over the course of 18 months. It said £14.9 million was secured from teachers’ employers for its members during the past 12 months.

In 2018, NASUWT experienced an increase in cases relating to unlawful discrimination by employers towards members. These included cases where members had been subjected to discriminatory practices related to pregnancy-related and flexible-working requests, the failure to make reasonable adjustments for members with a disability, race discrimination and discrimination based on age, sexual orientation and religion or belief.

In one case £9,611 was secured from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority for a 57-year-old member who was assaulted by a pupil known to demonstrate aggressive behaviour. The pupil blocked the West Midlands’ teacher’s entrance to her classroom and then shoved her into a wall that causing a lower back injury and bruising to her ribs. The incident left the member with PTSD, vertigo and tremors. Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Whilst the NASUWT has been successful in securing record compensation for members, the fact is that behind these figures is a catalogue of appalling treatment teachers have suffered at the hands of their employer.

“In most cases the money awarded does not compensate for the fact that a teacher’s physical or mental health may have been affected and they can no longer work in their chosen profession.

“Too many employers adopt an ‘anything goes’ style of management and believe they can act with impunity as the Government fails to take any action to secure compliance with employment law, allowing poor employment practices to flourish as a result of the excessive freedoms and flexibilities it has given to schools. These figures mask the anxiety, stress and distress many teachers will have suffered at the hands of their employers before seeking our help.

“But they also represent what we believe is only the tip of the iceberg. There is no doubt that many more will have been driven out of the profession without proper redress for poor, discriminatory or unfair treatment because they were too fearful or stressed to come forward or believed nothing could be done.”

She added that by publicising the figures, the union hopes to encourage any member facing discrimination to seek help. The global compensation figures were released ahead of the NASUWT’s annual conference at the ICC in Belfast from April 19.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “No teacher should face discrimination or ill-treatment in the workplace. “The majority of schools provide safe and reasonable working environments for teaching staff, and it’s important that they remain as such.

“Schools have a duty to protect their staff, and this includes ensuring that they are following the relevant equalities and employment laws.”

