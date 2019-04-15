close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
AFP
April 15, 2019

Man arrested in Belgian terror case: media

Top Story

BRUSSELS: Police investigating a terrorism case have arrested a man south of the Belgian capital of Brussels, media reported on Sunday.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday at his home in the French-speaking town of Wavre, Belgian broadcaster RTL and Derniere Heure newspaper reported on their websites. They said he was detained for questioning as part of an investigation into unspecified terror activities.

Derniere Heure reported the man was preparing to carry out an imminent attack but RTL could not confirm this. The Belgian prosecutor´s office was not immediately available for comment.

Militants have carried out a number of attacks in the last few years, including suicide bombings at a Brussels metro station and the international airport on March 22, 2016. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others.

