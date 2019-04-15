May should quit next month: Duncan Smith

LONDON: Theresa May should stand down as Prime Minister next month, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has said.

Duncan Smith said the Prime Minister should quit before European Parliament elections due to be held on May 23. He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I know that the Prime Minister has already said she’s going. She said she would go as and when the agreement was ratified which was looking at around about May, June. I think those dates still stand. “I think that what the PM has to do is aim everything now towards departure before the Euros (elections) which would then allow her to step away having done what she said she would do, getting the UK out of the European Union one way or the other and then we can have another leadership election and pick a new leader which is the way it has to be.” The Conservative grandee said polling on the party was currently concerning and blamed delaying Brexit

to October 31 for the situation.

The comments came as Cabinet Office Minister, and May’s defacto deputy, David Lidington, said talks between the government and Labour on Brexit would continue. Lidington told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “They are certainly going to continue next week.

“I had a good, business-like meeting with John McDonnell a couple of days ago, and what we have agreed is a programme of meetings next week on particular subjects with the ministers and shadow ministers concerned getting together to talk about things like environmental standards, like workers’ rights, like security relationships between the United Kingdom and the EU.

“And then we would hope to take stock of where we are as soon as Parliament gets back after the Easter recess. But, I don’t think that this question can be allowed to drag out for much longer.”

Lidington said: “As government, we have always made it clear that while we will do our best to try and reach a compromise with the main opposition party — it would mean compromise on both sides.

“If that doesn’t work then what we will want to move towards is to putbefore Parliament a

set of options with a system for making a choice and Parliament actually having to come to a preferred option, rather than voting against everything.”