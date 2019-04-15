Four killed in Balochistan floods

QUETTA: At least four people died and one injured as a storm system—that entered Balochistan after wreaking havoc in Iran—swept away a car late on Saturday in the Pishin district, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to Levies officials, the flood in the Khanai Baba River hit the car of Abdul Noman and his family—all residents of Kuchlak, who were on their way to attend a wedding in Khanozai—and swept it away in its strong currents.

Noman and his three grandchildren were in the car when they were swept away. They were declared dead later. A nearby woman was saved by rescue personnel and was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army used helicopters to rescue several stranded Hindu pilgrims at Shuran, near the Gandawa area of the province. The personnel of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Levies Force and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) took part in the operation.

This comes as unprecedented floods in nearby Iran killed 76 people and caused more than $2.2 billion in damages in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday, with warnings still in place for large swathes of the country.

That same westerly weather system entered Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the PDMA warned. Both bodies have forecast storms and heavy rains in the province.