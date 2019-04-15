Media coverage of HSC exam centres banned

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi has banned media coverage for annual Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination 2019.

The media coverage of intermediate board exams has been prohibited in Karachi following reports of massive cheating highlighted through media during Matric exams across Sindh province.

BIEK chairman said that the curbing cheating practices during exams was the responsibility of the board and not the media. As many as 215800 candidates would be appearing in the examinations for which some 188 centres have been set up in various educational institutions across the metropolis.

According to a board statement, exams of Intermediate Part-I and Part-II, Pre-medical, Pre-engineering and Science General group and Home Economic group would be conducted in morning shift from 9 a.m to 12.p.m.