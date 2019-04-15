No solution to Kashmir without consent of Kashmiris: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said no solution to Kashmir dispute is acceptable unless it has the sanction of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir is not a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan, rather it is a trilateral issue, with Kashmiris being the principal party,” he said while addressing as chief guest at a 16th Biannual Convention of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) here on Sunday.

The Convention was also addressed by Jamaat Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief, Dr Khalid Mehmood, President PIMA Pakistan Professor Dr Muhammad Afzal Mian, Vice Chancellor Al-Shifa International Medical University, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, PIMA Azad Kashmir Chief, Dr Sadiq Hussain and others.

Saying that there is no ‘out of box’ solution of Kashmir issue, President Masood emphasized that the future of Kashmir should be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite and UNSC resolutions provide the same mechanism to ascertain the will of the Kashmiri people. He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling for their democratic rights including the right to self-determination for over two centuries and no power on earth can snatch the will of Kashmiri people for their legitimate and undeniable right for self-determination.

Referring to the cruelty of the Indian occupation army in occupied Kashmir, the AJK President urged the international community to intervene and help ease the sufferings of Kashmiri people who are peacefully demanding their UN-mandated rights.

“The appalling and an inhumane situation in Kashmir, caused by the Indian Occupation army, has deteriorated to unheard levels of depravity.” said Khan, who has dynamically pleaded Kashmir cause at different world forum including United Nations, OIC and different world capitals for years during his diplomatic career before becoming President of AJK.

Tracing the history of the plights of Kashmiri, Khan said it was hard luck of Kashmir people that Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the popular Kashmiri leader of the time in 1947, sided with India in the conflict with Pakistan and became an instrumental in chaining the people of Kashmir in the pang of Indian slavery. The president also appreciated the efforts of Jamaat Islami and its affiliates in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and Indian Occupied Kashmir for highlighting Kashmir issue and creating mass awareness about unresolved Kashmir issue at home and global level.