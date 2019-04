Rangers nab 17 including two suspected extortionists

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have apprehended 17 suspects, including two alleged extortionists from different areas of the metropolis.

According to rangers’ spokesman, the paramilitary soldiers carried out a raid in Malir area and detained two extortionists, Khadim Hussain alias Magsi and Abdul Hamid allegedly involved in several extortion cases, said rangers’ spokesman.

Separately, rangers nabbed four suspects, Muhammad Toqir Saeed, Muhammad Umair, Syeed Amaan and Fazain alias Kala from Korangi and Sachal areas. The arrested criminals were stated to be involved in illegal dealing of weapons and several robberies.

During crackdown against street criminals the rangers conducted serarch operations in Korangi, Karli, farer, Nabi Bux, Mithadar, Garden, Lyari, and Mehmmoodabad areas and arrested 11 street criminals including a drug peddler.