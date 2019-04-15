Bride commits suicide in Gojra

TOBA TEK SINGH: A newlywed girl allegedly committed suicide at Gojra on Sunday.

According to Gojra city police, Asma Perveen was married to Muhammad Usman of Usman Park locality of Gojra a few weeks ago. On the day of the incident she hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her room after exchanging harsh words over some domestic issue with her husband and in-laws.

6 injured in road accident: Six people were injured in a collision between two cars on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, two cars collided head-on at Kalma Chowk, Kamalia on Chichawatni Road, leaving Naveed Akbar, 27, his sister Rabia, 24, Bilal, 40, Shafique, Abdul Hamid, 46 and his brother Shahid Nadim, 40.

The injured were removed to the THQ hospital, Kamalia where the doctors referred two of them to the DHQ hospital.

TWO DIE ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two men died in two different road accidents on Sunday.

Motorcyclist Mohsin, 18, of Chak 672/13/GB was hit by a car at Pirmahal and died instantly. Rafaqat, 47, fell down from a tractor-trolley at Gojra and died on the spot.

KILLS BOTHER OVER PROPERTY: A man killed his elder brother over a property dispute here on Sunday.

According to Rajana police, Muzaffar Khan Gadhi and accused Abid Khan Gadhi of Nai Abadi of Chak 184/GB exchanged harsh words over a property issue and Abid shot at Muzaffar and injured him. He died on the way to hospital.

Police are investigating whether she committed suicide or not.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died when a car hit him on Gojra-Toba Road on Sunday.

According to police, Ashraf of Chak 302/JB Noorpur was crossing the road when a car hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.