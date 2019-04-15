Man killed, relative kidnapped in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The family of a man who was killed by a group of assailants refused to bury his body until the police arrested the suspects who had fired and killed him here on Sunday.

A group of four armed stormed the house of one Imran Khan in Ghazikot area and sprayed him with bullets, leaving him dead on the spot.

The suspects also forcibly took away his relative Mohammad Sardar at gunpoint.Saifullah, lodging the first information report, told the police that four suspects led by Mohammad Saeed barged into their house and killed his brother and kidnapped their family member, Mohammad Sardar.