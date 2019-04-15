Two youngsters drown in Ghazi Barotha Barrage

GHAZI: Two young men drowned on Sunday while swimming near the Ghazi Barotha Barrage, sources said.

The local sources said two youngsters identified as Inam, 18, and Shahid, 20, of Baisak village of Gadoon town of the Swabi district were swimming in the water near the Ghazi Barotha Barrage along with other friends.

Both were swept away by the tides and were feared drowned. Efforts were launched to fish out the bodies of the victims.