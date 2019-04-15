Case registered for taking official ‘hostage’ in Kohistan: adviser

BISHAM: Adviser to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash on Sunday said that two persons tried to take hostage the education director and tortured the local Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) during his recent visit to Kohistan.

Talking to reporters here, he said the district administration had registered a case against the accused and started investigations into the incident.

Ziaullah recalled that he was returning from Kohistan when the incident happened. He said that some elements accompanied by a group of children staged a protest during which they attempted to take hostage the education director and tortured the local MPA. The adviser dismissed the remarks attributed to him that 60 percent teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not have command over the subjects they taught.

He asserted that these assertions were made in a report of the Independent Monitoring Unit. He maintained that the government had recruited 57,000 teachers. Ziaullah urged the parents to get children admitted to schools during the ongoing enrollment drive. He said the government would enroll 800,000 out of school children during the drive.