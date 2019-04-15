close
Mahmood to inaugurate Insaf Rozgar Scheme today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the “Insaf Rozgar Scheme” today (Monday) to help eradicate unemployment and poverty in the terrorism affected areas of the province. Under this scheme, the skilled and degree holding unemployed people in the age group of 18 to 50 years would get interest free loans from 50,000 to Rs 1 million. Technical people would get from Rs50,000 to Rs0.5 million whereas others would get Rs50000 to Rs0.3 million.

