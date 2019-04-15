Amid fight over assets, MQM protests at Tariq Mir’s home

LONDON: The Muattahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists staged a protest outside the home of Tariq Mir, the MQM’s former senior leader and incharge of the MQM finances till recently.

Around two dozen protestors gathered outside the house of Tariq Mir on a quiet Sunday displaying placards calling on him and another senior leader Muhammad Anwar to transfer two properties to the name of Altaf Hussain, founder of the MQM.

The dispute came into public after this reporter revealed that that the MQM leadership in London is involved in a complex legal dispute with its own two former senior leaders Muhammad Anwar and Tariq Mir over two properties in Edgware, worth £2 million.

Former Rabita Committee members Muhammad Anwar and Tariq Mir in a legal letter sent to Altaf Hussain through his solicitor, warned him of both police and public action if the alleged “propaganda” against them is not ceased that arose when the MQM demanded of them to return the properties and both of them laid down their own conditions before returning the properties.

The MQM had sought permission for protest outside the homes of both Anwar and Tariq Mir but for Sunday only permission was granted outside Mir’s house. A leader of the MQM said that a protest outside Muhammad Anwar’s house would he held soon.

Local residents in the leafy West London area of Acton were intrigued to see Pakistani men appearing on their street with placards shouting slogans against. They gathered around the protestors to inquire about their demands. The MQM activists told residents about Tariq Mir and identified him as the person associated with the dispute. They said that they would do the same outside Anwar’s home.

The placard read: “You are traitor of Mohajir nation; Cheater cheater, Tariq Mir; Do not deceive Mohajir nation – you don’t deserve respect; N Anwar you cannot hide the truth; M Anwar and Tariq Mir, traitors of Mohajir nation”.

“We are organizing these protests to inform the locals that that have thieves living amongst themselves. Both Anwar and Tariq Mir are involved in corruption and nepotism. Both are being opportunistic by refusing to return properties, which belong to the MQM and the martyrs. Both of them have let down the party founder and the Mohajir nation,” he said at the protest.

In a statement to this reporter, Muhammad Anwar condemned the protest outside Tariq Mir’s home and called it coercion. He repeated that both of them had no objection to returning the properties but their conditions must be met.

Anwar said: “We have no objection to transferring the properties provided we get the undertaking from Altaf Bhai’s solicitors that he would pay all dues etc. of the MQM on the conclusion of the HMRC inquiry. The protest is nothing but coercion and intimidation that would not work.”

On his social media account, Anwar Tweeted: “It is totally pointless engaging journalists to make a mountain out of a molehill. Solicitor should simply draft a legally binding agreement and get Altaf Bhai to sign, get it attested by a notary public. We will transfer the properties immediately to the beneficiary or 2 nominees. “

He added: “Tariq Mir & I would like 2 clarify that we have no intention to keep the properties. Altaf Bhai, Tariq Mir & I are jointly & severally liable 4 any dues owed 2 HMRC by MQM. Just asking for legally binding undertaking from Altaf Bhai’s solicitor that he would settle and that is all.