Posts of chairmen of 4 NA bodies still unfilled

ISLAMABAD: The posts of chairmen of at least four committees of the National Assembly (NA) are still vacant as their selection has not so far been made.

These forums are concerned with the ministries of communications, energy and statistics, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The official data, however, shows that these committees have been constituted by incorporating members of the ruling coalition and opposition parties.

In the absence of their chairmen, these bodies are unable to hold meetings and thus the matters pertaining to the concerned ministries coming up in the National Assembly are not being referred to them for consideration, debate and scrutiny.

After a long time, the government and opposition parties reached consensus on constituting the National Assembly committees. Resultantly, no election of any chairman was held, and only selections as agreed between the two sides were made. The share decided for them was strictly implemented to avoid any controversy. It is evident that despite their differences on every issue, the ruling alliance and opposition parties arrived at an agreement to have their chairmen of the parliamentary committees on the basis of their respective strength in the National Assembly.

The committee on CPEC has been formed in the National Assembly on the pattern of the Senate where it is led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman.

The chairmen of all the remaining 43 committees of the Lower House of Parliament have been named from both sides of the isles. Some of these bodies have started functioning while many are still to hold even inaugural meetings for having no business. Parliamentary observers say the forums, completed in all respects, will become activated to give their input on the proposed legislation as the government will introduce its legislative business in the National Assembly in different spheres.

Meanwhile, the standing committee on rules of procedure and privileges meets on April 17 to take up the question of privilege raised by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP regarding his entanglement in a “false politically motivated case” in Kakarali police station, Gujrat, by registration of a “fabricated” FIR against him and alleged attempt by Mian Tahir Bashir, Superintendent of Police (SP), Headquarters, and Mian Muhammad Arshad, Deputy SP along with police force to forcibly occupy his property.

The committee will also consider the question of privilege raised by Ali Nawaz Shah, an independent MP from Sindh, regarding non-attending of his telephone calls by Sindh Local Government secretary and his voters’ harassment by Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas Mehdi Shah and SP Abid Baloch.

On May 2, the standing committee on parliamentary affairs will hold a session to get briefing from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with reference to polls for the general seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly in the merged areas of ex-Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). It will also be briefed on the Prime Minister Grievances Cell of the Parliamentary Affairs Division covering the details of funds utilised with region-wise breakup and revival of fatal disease programme.

A sub-body of the Public Accounts Committee has been convened on April 23 to take into consideration matters relating to the aviation division. The department has been asked to be represented by its principal accounting officer during the review of audit paras, relating to it.

The special committee on agriculture products meets on 17 April and will get briefing on agriculture policy and institutional framework for agriculture development in each province and key constraints and emerging challenges to agriculture sector.

The standing committee on maritime also assembles the same day to get an update on the maritime laws and contemporary challenges to the maritime sector with special reference to legal implications.