Allegation against leadership: PPP says all will come to fore in court trial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leaders Dr Nafisa Shah and Saeed Ghani strongly reacted to the press conference addressed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, along with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, on Sunday. The ministers had leveled allegations against the Sharif and Zardari families.

Talking to a private TV channel, PPP leader and Sindh Local government Minister Saeed Ghani said that the allegations leveled by Fawad Chaudhry and other ministers on Sunday were not new. Saeed Ghani said that they were not against holding accountability, adding that if names of corrupt persons appear in PTI, action should also be taken against them.

He said that Jehangir Tareen was disqualified for opening bank accounts in the names of gardener and cook, Aleema Khan’s properties in Dubai and New York came in front of masses but no action was taken against her. He said that Rubina Baji’s properties are also coming in front of masses. He said that NAB rejected the reports regarding alleged corruption of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar. He said that action should be taken on chief minister KP inspection team’s report regarding the BRT Peshawar project. He said that things will come to the fore during court trials, and in the past, allegations were proved wrong against the PPP leadership.

PPP Information Secretary, Dr Nafisa Shah, while commenting on the press conference of government ministers, said the NAB is under Imran Khan’s front man Shahzad Akbar. She said that Fawad Chaudhry is a robot who speaks lies. She said that Fawad Chaudhry should explain the sewing machine of ‘Aleema Baji’ and why he did not introduce ‘Rubina Baji’ to the masses, adding that Jehangir Tareen is the master of money laundering.

She asked why NAB did not summon ‘Aleema Baji and Rubina Apa’. She said that the forensic audit of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital should be conducted. She demanded taking the Shaukat Khanum Hospital into official custody.